Bhubaneswar: In a horrific incident, a man in Odisha was arrested for allegedly inserting a liquor bottle into his wife’s private part after she refused to get into prostitution. The accused was arrested after the woman lodged a police complaint against him for forcing her to get into prostitution. Named as Chandan Acharya, the accused is an auto driver and stays with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter in a rented house in Padmavati Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits in Odisha. Also Read - Coronavirus State Guidelines For Holi: 5 Indian States Where Gatherings Are Banned This Year

Soon after the complaint was filed, the police team from Chandrasekharpur police station rescued the victim and her 5-year-old daughter from a locked room. Moreover, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Also Read - UP Shocker: Out to Attend Nature's Call, Two Girls Found Dead in Pilibhit, Police Launch Probe

As per updates, the victim had married the accused 10 years ago. Police said around 5 days ago, the woman opposed her husband’s decision and refused to be a part of the racket he was running from his home. Also Read - Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar Sealed After 45 Students Test Positive For Coronavirus; CM Patnaik to Take Decision on Lockdown-Like Restrictions Today

On the day when the incident happened, the accused returned home drunk and thrashed the woman with an iron rod, and later, he inserted a liquor bottle into her private part, following which she fell unconscious. Following the incident, the woman narrated the whole episode to her mother, who then informed police immediately.

In the complaint, the victim sated that the accused started forcing her into prostitution three years after their marriage and has been doing so for the last seven years. Moreover, the accused used to beat her whenever she turned down his demand. On many occasions, the accused was left badly bruised by her husband for refusing to indulge in flesh trade.