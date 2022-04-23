New Delhi: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district after she refused to give him Rs 100 for buying alcohol. The incident took place in Hatapadia Sahi village in Jashipur police station area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.Also Read - Five Of Family, Including Children Brutally Murdered In Prayagraj, House Set On Fire After Attack

Saroj Naik, who was already drunk, assaulted his mother 58-year-old Shalandi with a log of wood after she refused to give him the money for buying more alcohol.

Police said Shalandi had kept the money for buying rice. According to police, the woman died on the spot after bleeding profusely, news agency PTI reported.

The accused son fled the spot soon after the incident and a hunt is on for him, police said.

Police were informed about the incident on Saturday morning, following which they recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered, Khyamasagar Panda, the inspector-in-charge of Jashipur police station, said.