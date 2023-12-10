Home

Odisha Man Walks Into Police Station With Wife’s Severed Head; Man Decapitates Mother Over Property Dispute In UP

An Odisha man walked into a police station with the severed head of his wife while in a similar case, a man Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district chopped off his mother's head with a scythe over a property dispute.

Crime News: Two ghastly killings were reported from different parts of the country on Saturday with perpetrators decapitating their victims in both cases. In Odisha, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a suspected extra-marital affair, walked into a police station with her severed head, and surrendered before the cops.

In a similar case in Uttar Pradesh, a man chopped off his elderly mother’s head with scythe over a property dispute and fled the scene.

Odisha man severs wife’s head

According to officials, 35-year-old Arjun Bagha allegedly murdered his wife after suspecting her of having an affair. Bagha then walked into the Banigochha police station in Nayagarh district of Odisha with his wife’s severed head, triggering panic at the copshop.

They said, the accuses, a resident of Bidapaju village, told the police that he killed his wife Dharitri, 30, suspecting her to be involved in an extra-marital affair.

A senior official said Bagha admitted killing his wife with a sharp weapon and then chopping off her head, adding that the accused has been detained and booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The headless torso has also been recovered. An investigation has been started,” said Laxman Dandasena, the inspector-in-charge of the Banigochha police station.

UP man decapitates mother over property dispute

In a similar case, a 35-year-old man, allegedly chopped his elderly mother’s head in a village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. According to the police, the accused was angry over his mother for not transferring a land parcel to his name.

The incident took place in Mejapur village under the Taalgaon police station area, they said.

The accused, Dinesh Pasi (35) allegedly killed his mother Kamla Devi (65) by chopping her head off with a farming blade, a senior official said.

The headless body which was recovered from outside their home has been sent for post-mortem, Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra said, adding that the accused is absconding.

Dinesh, who is an alcoholic, allegedly murdered his mother as she refused to transfer a land parcel to his name, Mishra said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)

