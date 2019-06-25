Bhubaneswar: A group of villagers in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district allegedly tonsured and paraded a girl and a boy belonging to two different communities following a love affair between them. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

After the villagers caught the duo from a room, they produced the couple at the kangaroo court of Manduya village on Saturday night. As per the decision of the kangaroo court, the villagers tonsured both the lovers and paraded them on the streets.

The two have been rescued by the police and 21 people have been booked based on the FIR lodged by the girl.

Out of the 21 accused persons, the police have so far arrested three people, said Karanjia police station Inspector-in- Charge Laxmidhar Swain.

Further, a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused persons.