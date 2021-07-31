New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal MP delegation on Saturday met Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding supply of fertilizers for farmers in Odisha. The leaders handed over a memorandum demanding an immediate supply of fertilizers for the farmers of Odisha. The delegation highlighted that there was a short supply of fertilizers in Odisha in the Kharif harvest season. Mandaviya spoke to the Ministry officials and advised them to do the needful at the earliest.Also Read - Odisha's Puri Becomes First Indian City to Achieve 24/7 Quality Drinking Water Supply

Earlier this morning, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Mandaviya for the allocation of fertilizers in the monthly movement supply plans as per the requirement of the State and supply during the month of April. Also Read - Odisha Board Class 12 Results: CHSE Requests 2 Weeks Extension in Deadline. Deets Inside

However, he wrote to the minister sharing the agony of farmers in the state due to a severe shortage of fertilizers in the months of May, June and July. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Update: Govt Announces Re-Opening of Medical Colleges And Other Institutions of Teaching

“The farmers in the State have suffered severe crop loss due to recent cyclone Yaas and several cyclonic storms during the previous years. To optimise their production, the supply of the most critical input, fertiliser, should be as per requirement,” the Odisha Chief Minister wrote.

During the current Kharif season, till date, the State has received only 1,45,145 MT of urea against the allocation of 2,31,530 MT and agreed supply plan of 2,10,000 MT. Similarly, during the period, the State has received 97,763 MT of DAP against the allocation of 1,52,000 MT and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000 MT.

As mid-July to September is the peak consumption period for urea and July to August is the peak period of demand for all other fertilisers, the memorandum read, the short supply of fertilisers to the State at this juncture will adversely affect the agricultural production in the State and unnecessarily invite law and order situation in most of the districts.

Patnaik and the BJD MPs sought personal intervention of the Union minister for supply of fertilizers as per the monthly agreed supply plan including the backlog of the previous months.