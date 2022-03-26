Odisha Urban Local Body Elections Result 2022: The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Biju Janata Dal won a historic victory in the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Odisha where the party clinched 95 out of 108 municipalities .Also Read - THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 12 Executive Trainee Posts; Apply at thdc.co.in

For the first time, the BJD has won around 90% Councils, BJP got only 5.5% Councils, Congress at 3.5% and Independents at about 3%. Also Read - International Travel: Govt May Allow COVID Booster Dose For THESE People Travelling Abroad Soon