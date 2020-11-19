New Delhi: Odisha will give a priority for inoculation to pregnant women, people above 60 years and health workers once Coronavirus vaccine is ready and safe for consumption. Exuding hope that COVID-19 vaccine would be available soon, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that the possibility of getting a vaccine now looks bright as several trials have reached final stages. Also Read - COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Allows Social, Cultural, Religious Gatherings With Ceiling of 100 People

He also insisted that a database of vulnerable people would come in handy as and when the vaccine is available. "A database, if created for the purpose, will smoothen the vaccination programme," Patnaik said. As of now people should wear face masks, follow hand hygiene and maintain social distance to prevent the transmission of the viral disease, he added.

Giving instances of countries like the US and some European nations that are facing the second wave of the pandemic, he said that it was not the time to let the guard down yet. He advised the people to be careful in the winters.

Patnaik also asked Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to devise a strategy for smooth conduct of examination for students of classes 10 and 12. Tripathy apprised the chief minister of the measures being taken for curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the winter season, while ensuring livelihood for all.

Patnaik also asked the state administration to keep a watch on the steps taken by other states for avoiding a possible second wave.