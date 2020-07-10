New Delhi: The Odisha government on Friday slashed the “Special Corona Fee” of 50 per cent of MRP on alcoholic beverages to 15 per cent. The state excise department, in a statement, said only 15 per cent “Special Corona Fee” would be charged on MRP of various liquor beer and wine instead of the earlier rate of 50 per cent. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: These Districts of Three States to go Under Complete Shutdown From Today | Check List

It must be noted that the "Special Corona Fee" helped Odisha earn a revenue of Rs 200 crore.

The fee reduction comes after manufacturers of alcoholic beverages urged the Odisha government to reduce the 'special COVID-19 fee' imposed on liquor to a reasonable rate and allow retailers in the state to sell such products from outlets.

In a representation to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) had said the imposed cess has increased consumer prices by 50 per cent, leading to a drastic fall in liquor sales and a decrease in tax collection.

“We have submitted a representation to the chief minister and said that as a responsible industry body, we also work towards collective interests of other important stakeholders, including the government, traders, society and the consumers,” CIABC director general Vinod Giri had told PTI in June.

The state government had only permitted home delivery of liquor with the 50 per cent ‘special COVID-19 fee’ and no excise licensee was allowed to sell alcoholic beverages from outlets.