Omicron Latest Update: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Friday decided to impose stern curbs on the eve of Christmas and New Year Celebrations from 25 December to 2 January. The order comes after India reported surge in Omicron cases. The government in its order said it is imposing the restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the view of protecting the health of the public and preventing the spread of new Covid-19 virus.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

Christmas celebrations will be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 people by strictly following the Covid protocols.

Night celebrations on New Year banned in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls and other public places across the state.

No celebrations except marriages are allowed across the state.

No community feasts are allowed from 25 December to 2 January, and social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes will be permitted.

To recall, Odisha on Thursday detected two new Omicron cases taking the tally of new variant cases to 4. However, during the period under which restrictions are imposed, funeral rites will be allowed with appropriate Covid protocols.

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 10,53,504 as of Thursday as 155 more people tested positive for the infection, 28 lesser than the previous day, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,448.

91 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, and 64 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.