Bhubaneshwar: The State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Odisha on Tuesday announced the date for the three-tier Panchayat elections that will be held in five phases starting from February 16, 2022. As per the announced schedule, the voting will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and February 24, 2022. The SEC said polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 1 pm.

Briefing mediapersons, State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said the counting of votes will be done at Block sadar level on February 26, 27 and 28. Following the announcemt of the election schedule, the model of conduct has come into effect in the State from today. It will be in force till February 28, 2022, said Padhi. As the election will be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC said all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Commission earlier shall be strictly observed during the polling process.

Polls will be conducted on a total of 853 zilla parishad seats, 91,916 wards and 6,794 panchayats in Odisha. Candidates will be allowed to contest the elections with party symbols.

Complete Schedule of Panchayat Polls

The notification for the polls will be released on January 13.

Candidates will file their nominations from February 17 and 21

Scrutiny of papers will be done on February 22.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is February 25 (3 PM)

The final list of candidates will be out on January 25

Publication of results will be done on March 13

Date of election of ViceChairman, declaration and publication of results will be on March 23

Elections for Naib Sarpanch will be held on March 11

Polls for Panchayat Samiti Chairman will be held on March 12

Polls for Zilla Parishad Chairman will be held on March 13

Silence period will begin 36 hours before the voting day

The election Commission said details of all candidates will be uploaded on the respective district websites for voters perusal. Actions to be taken against candidates in case of submitting fake affidavits.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, election commission has prohibited any kind of rallies or gatherings during campaigning. However, candidates can campaign (door-to-door) with a maximum five persons or via digital/virtual mode. Only fully vaccinated people will allowed into the counting centres. Candidates are directed to visit nomination centres in one vehicle only (no show of strength with several vehicles and supporters in view of Covid-19)