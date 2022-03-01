Odisha Panchayat Election Results LIVE: The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is heading towards a landslide victory in the three-tier Odisha Panchayat polls leaving opposition BJP and Congress far behind as the third and final day of counting is underway in 229 Zilla Parishad zones. As per the trends issued by the state Election Commission (SEC), BJD is ahead on 734 seats while the BJP is leading on 42 seats. The Congress so far has grabbed 35 seats. Independents are ahead just 8 seats, other parties are ahead in four. Of the 620 Zila Parishads results announced so far, the BJD secured 552 seats followed by BJP’s 31 and Congress’s 30. Independents and others share just 7 declared seats. These votes were counted on the two previous days as well. Taking both the results declared and the trend, the BJD is heading towards smashing all previous records. The regional party had secured 651 ZP seats in the 2012 panchayat elections while its tally was 476 in the 2017 elections. There are 852 ZP seats in Odisha.Also Read - Odisha Bans Holi Celebrations in Public, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals

