Puri: A man was reportedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne miscreants near the historic Emar Mutt in front of Odisha’s Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday night. The deceased was later identified as Shivaram Patra, son of a temple priest from Harachandi Taluchha Sahi of the pilgrim town.Also Read - Haryana Woman Arrested Day After Her Range Rover SUV Rammed Himachal Man's Car, Killing Him on Spot

As per reports, two bike-borne miscreants opened two rounds of fire and killed Sibaram on the spot just 20 metres away from the Singha Dwara (main entrance) of the Puri Jagannath Temple. ‘Singha Dwara’ police immediately called an ambulance and shifted the injured person to Puri district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh reached the spot to assess the situation. Also Read - Assam: Locals Set Batadrava Police Station On Fire In Nagaon After Man Allegedly Dies In Custody

“Prime accused has been detained. Prima facie personal enmity is the motive behind the murder. Probe on,” said Puri SP Singh. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized, he added. Also Read - Class 12 Boy Stabs Girlfriend's Classmate for Talking to Her in Telangana's Ranjendernagar

According to the SP, the case prima facie seems to be the result of personal enmity. A forensic examination is underway. As per local people, the deceased was murdered due to a love affair.

More details awaited