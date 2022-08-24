New Delhi: Apeejay School in Bhubaneswar came under the scanner after it allegedly locked up 34 students in the library for non-payment of fees. If reports are to be believed, the incident took place on Monday when the teachers asked 34 students from different classes, whose fees were not cleared, to come to the library. They confined the students there for five hours ( between 9.30am and 2.30pm) after the exam, said reports. Moreover, defaulting parents were also served notice through their wards over non-payment of dues.Also Read - Odisha YouTuber Keeps 6 Snakes & 4 Chameleons At His Home For Making Videos, Arrested

Following the cruelty, a large number of parents staged protests in front of the school. The parents claimed that the school authorities, in the current academic session, raised the school fee by 20%. Furthermore, they said that the school action has caused mental agony for students and demanded action against the authorities.

Speaking to The Times of India, one of the parents said,"Many of the parents had already cleared the dues, but still the school authorities detained their children, which shows the unprofessional attitude of the school."

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Sections 342 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the school authorities.