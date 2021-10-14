Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday in a revised SOP said that the famous shrine located at Puri will remain closed for the devotees on festive days such as Dussehra(Oct 15) and Diwali(Nov4) respectively.Also Read - Odisha: Jagannath Temple in Puri to Remain Open For Devotees on Saturdays From Sept 13

The decision has been taken to avoid and curb the transmission of covid-19 cases as large gatherings are likely to form during such festive seasons. The temple will remain closed for public darshan on Friday(Oct 15).

The new revised Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) will come into effect from Oct 15.

According to the fresh SOP, which will come into force with effect from October 15, the temple will remain closed for darshan of Lords from 12 noon onwards on October 16 (Bhasani), November 4 (Diwali), November 15 (Bada Ekadashi), and November 19 (Kartika Purnima).

Meanwhile, the temple will remain open on October 20 (Kumar Purnima) for darshan.

The temple will continue to remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to sanitize the temple premises.

The darshan timings will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days when the temple will remain open.

The prevailing Covid-19 restrictions will continue.

All devotees visiting the temple will have to produce the final certificate for Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two doses) or RT-PCR negative certificate of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration advised senior citizens, children, persons having co-morbidities, pregnant women not to visit the temple in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

