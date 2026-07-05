Odisha Rain Alert: Low pressure in Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression, IMD issues statement, says…

An 'orange' alert, asking people to be prepared to take action in case of any calamity, was issued in 19 other districts and a 'yellow' warning for six other districts.

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Monsoon Weather Update

New Delhi: In a significant development, the authorities have put all districts in Odisha on high alert as a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression that could bring heavy showers in the coastal state over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department, in its statement, said the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal coasts concentrated into a depression and lay centred 50 km south-southeast of Balasore and south-southwest of Digha.

It said the system is very likely to cross the north Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha over the next day. The IMD issued a red warning, the highest level of colour-coded warning, for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Kandhamal.

An ‘orange’ alert, asking people to be prepared to take action in case of any calamity, was issued in 19 other districts and a ‘yellow’ warning for six other districts. Under the influence of the low pressure, the sea is very likely to be rough to very rough from July 5 to July 7, and fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

The state has received heavy downpour in almost all places, with the highest 276 mm rainfall received at Khajurpada in Kandhamal district, followed by 264 mm at Tureikela in Bolangir district, in a 24-hour period up to 8.30 am on Sunday. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 119.4 mm and 124.8 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Maharashtra, Kerala

Heavy rains threw life out of gear in several states on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red alerts in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala, and stating that conditions were favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab and Rajasthan in the next four days.

Two days after monsoon arrived in national capital Delhi, parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The weather office has forecast that light rain and gusts would prevail at least till Friday.

After the late arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra, incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its metropolitan region, triggering incidents of road cave-in, tree fall and house collapse, and disrupting road and rail traffic.

Continuous downpour forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon.

The showers led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the metropolis, crippling public transport services and posing difficulties for private vehicle users.

Water stagnated on tracks on the Western Railway line, affecting train services.

The BMC reported 64 incidents of tree falls, eight house or wall collapses. In one incident, a two-storey structure collapsed at Banewadi in Byculla, injuring two men and one woman.

(With PTI Inputs)