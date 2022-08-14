Bhubaneswar: Around 100 houses in Odisha’s Sambalpur were submerged as water was released from the Hirakud dam in the vicinity after heavy rain lashed the state. The District Magistrate of Sambalpur said that several relief centres were started amid the flood-like situation.Also Read - Odisha Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 7 Districts, Flood Alert Issued For Mahanadi

"Incessant downpour and opening of 34 gates of Hirakud dam have led to a flood-like situation in Sambalpur. Over 100 houses submerged. Relief centres opened," DM Ananya Das, Sambalpur was quoted as saying.

The authorities had released excess floodwater from the reservoir as it rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The authorities had opened the 34 sluice gates by 9 am today as the water level of the dam stood at 616.60 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. The inflow of the water into the dam was 5,79,680 cusecs while the outflow was 5,60,614 cusecs.

IMD predicts more rains

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next 24 hours. “Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over …Odisha on 18th Aug,” the IMD said in a tweet.

