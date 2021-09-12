Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha, including the capital city Bhubaneswar, on Sunday experienced heavy downpour, under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, officials said. “The well-marked low pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.Also Read - Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi as Monsoon Breaks 46-year Record; Airport, Several Roads Waterlogged | 10 Points

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwest wards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, it said. Also Read - More Rains in Forecast For Mumbai, Konkan & Western Maharashtra, Says IMD

The well-marked low-pressure area triggered heavy rainfall in some parts of Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha. Due to heavy rainfall, normal life in Bhubaneswar came to a halt. Low lying areas have been reported waterlogging and the drains have been filled with floodwater. Traffic was also affected in the city. Also Read - Delhi Rains: 40 Passengers Rescued From Bus Trapped at Waterlogged Palam Underpass

Bhubaneswar Met Centre weather scientist, Umashankar Das said heavy rainfall would continue to occur in few places of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts till Monday morning. Some places of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore would also experience heavy downpour, he said.

Heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods, waterlogging, and inundation in low-lying areas. There is also the possibility of some damage to unpaved roads and ‘kutcha’ houses, Das said.