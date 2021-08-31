Bhubaneswar: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Tuesday eased the covid induced restrictions in the state. According to the latest guidelines issued by the authorities, shops and business establishments can now operate between 5 am to 10 pm. Announcing the new set of guidelines, P K Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said the government has decided to withdraw weekend shutdowns from all places in the state, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri. The revised guidelines will come into effect from the month of September.Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown: State Extends Covid Curfew Till Sept 7 | Check Full List of Guidelines

Night curfew will continue in Odisha from 10 pm to 5 am to restrict the movement of the people.

Essential services like cab and food delivery aggregators will be allowed to operate during the night curfew.

There will be no restriction on plying of commercial vehicles, including passenger buses and goods carrying trucks.

Library, museum, information centres, cinema halls, auditoriums, and malls will operate from 5 am to 10 pm with full capacity adhering to the COVID-19 norms to avoid the spread of the disease.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals, thread ceremonies religious, political, and cultural congregations are allowed with 50 to 250 members.

The Covid-induced restrictions were imposed in the month of May to contain the spread of the pathogen during the second coronavirus wave. Odisha government has also extended the ceiling on the number of participants in weddings, thread ceremony and funerals from 50 to 250 which will include the host, guests, and the service providers like the cook, priest, and others, SRC Jena added. Also Read - Goa Extends Lockdown Till Sept 6 With Certain Relaxations: Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Under no circumstances the number of participants in such events will be more than 250, he said adding that the restrictions on holding religious, political, and cultural congregations will continue to remain in force throughout September. The owner of the auditoriums, shops and cinema halls, and malls will be held accountable in the event of a violation of COVID-19 norms by the people in their premises. The government has relaxed the mandatory Covid vaccination certificate and RT-PCR test for entering malls and other places. It authorised district collectors and commissioners of police, including in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, to impose additional restrictions keeping in view the local situation.

