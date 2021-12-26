New Delhi: Odisha reported four fresh Omicron COVID-19 variant cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the state to eight. As per the latest report, another four foreign returnees have tested Omicron positive following genome sequencing conducted by Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar. While two of the infected persons returned from Nigeria, the other two had recently travelled to the UAE, Director, Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra said.Also Read - 58% Indians Plan To Travel In Next 3 Months Despite Omicron Scare: Survey

All are asymptomatic to mild symptom cases and their health condition is stable, Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. All persons, who are returning from ‘at-risk’ or any other country, are being kept under isolation and undergoing RT-PCR tests. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew for 10 Days; Fresh Curbs, Restrictions for New Year Parties Come Into Force From Dec 28

Genome sequencing of all persons testing positive for the virus is being done, Mohapatra said. Of the four earlier Omicron cases detected in the state, three had returned from Nigeria and the fourth from Qatar. In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 112 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the active cases to 1,594 and death toll to 8,452. Also Read - Covid-19: R Value Crosses 1 in Several States. Know Why it's Concerning

India’s Omicron Tally Over 420

The Omicron tally in India crossed over 420 with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases of the new COVID variant, the Union health ministry said in its latest update on Sunday morning. Out of 422 Omicron patients in the country, 130 of them have recovered, the health ministry said.

According to the figures released by the health ministry, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

Meanwhile, India logged 6,987 new COVID-19 cases and 162 fatalities due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours. With 7,091 COVID patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recovery tally in the country reached 3,42,30,354.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now. The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 3,42,30,354, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)