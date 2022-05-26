Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement for the state, Odisha has reported ‘Highest point decline in the country in Infant Mortality Rate, with 39 points decline from 2005 to 2020, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday.Also Read - Tomato Flu: 26 Cases Detected In Odisha | All You Need To Know About This Disease

"Happy to share that with continuous efforts for providing quality healthcare at all levels, Odisha has reported 'Highest point decline in the country in #InfantMortalityRate' with 39 point decline from 2005 to 2020," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

As per the latest publication of SRS bulletin, 2020, Odisha’s IMR now stands at 36/1000 live birth.