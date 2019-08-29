Bhubaneswar: Teachers in Odisha would now be appraised on the basis of their performance, said reports on Thursday. The School & Mass Education Department of the Odisha government plans to introduce a system with an aim to improve the learning outcome of students of Government schools.

The department has already introduced the system in some government school on a pilot basis to collect feedback.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told ANI, “We’ll take feedback from students. In every classroom, there’ll be a register in which teacher will have to enter the time of their entry and exit, topics that they taught in the class, and how many students were present.”

“We also have an exercise for the students after every class students will give their feedback about the teachers, and students can write them if they found the class difficult, which will help to the teacher to improve their teaching,” he said.

The teachers’ appraisal will be done according to their performance which will be based on the feedback given by the students. According to ANI, this feedback would be based on 10 points.

The department is also planning to ban the use of mobile phones by the teachers during the classes and errant teachers will face action.