Bhubaneswar: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Odisha government has sealed its border with West Bengal where a triple mutant variant of COVID-19 has reportedly surfaced. The state government had earlier sealed the border with Chhattisgarh. Moreover, intensifying vigil along the inter-state border, the state government has sealed the routes to the neighbouring state which pass through Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Also Read - Rajasthan Announces Stricter Guidelines Amid Surging Covid Cases | List of Curbs

However, there are many porous village routes through which people can enter the coastal state from West Bengal. People who are crossing the border through the three check posts are asked to furnish their negative reports of RT-PCR, done 48 hours before travelling, or their vaccination certificates. After entering Odisha, they have to be quarantined for 14 days. Also Read - Govt Ropes In IAF, Railways To Meet Oxygen Demand, PM Modi Tells Officials to Increase Production

Balasore district magistrate-cum- collector K Sudarshan Chakravarty inspected several border areas and supervised the arrangements. Also Read - First 'Oxygen Express' Arrives in Maharashtra's Nagpur in Breather For Hospitals Awaiting Supply

Speaking to PTI, he said, “All those returning from West Bengal will be quarantined either in institutions or paid facilities for not having RT-PCR negative reports or complete vaccination certificates. Those carrying the required documents will also have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.”

The police has also intensified vigil in bus stands and railway stations. Exit from Platform No. 6 of Bhubaneswar railway station has been stopped while arrangements for both entry and exit have been made at Platform No. 1.

Meanwhile, a day before the start of the weekend shutdown in 20 districts from Saturday, the state government announced one-hour relaxation on Saturday and Sunday.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the weekend shutdown will be relaxed from 5 am to 6 am for morning walkers. Jena said the weekend shutdown will continue along with daily night curfew.

The state government has announced a weekend shutdown in all urban areas across the state with effect from April 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)