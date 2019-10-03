Bhubaneswar: In shocking news, six elderly men in Odisha were tortured and allegedly forced to consume human excreta by locals of Ganjam village on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Not just that, the locals also pulled out the teeth of these men in full public view. What’s more shocking is that not even a single villager came to their rescue.

Odisha: 6 men allegedly made to eat human excreta&their teeth pulled out by a group of villagers in Gopapur, Khallikote, on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. SP Ganjam says, "29 people arrested. Patrolling intensified to nab the remaining accused&avert any untoward incidents." pic.twitter.com/VzkrzWQfhO — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

It has been revealed that the angry locals suspected the victims of practising witchcraft which they believed were the cause of deaths in the village. Outraged, they barged into the houses of the men, dragged them out before torturing them.

However, as the information reached the district headquarters, the Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Rai along with a police team rushed to the village and managed to rescue the victims. The victims, all over 60-years of age, were then admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Their condition is now said to be stable.

Following an initial probe, as many as 29 people including 22 women have been arrested by the police. The police stated that all other people involved in the assault will be arrested soon.

“We have the names of other accused persons and they will be nabbed soon”, Rai told PTI.