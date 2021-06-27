New Delhi: Former Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, professor Dhrubaraj Nayak was allegedly killed at his residence located in Sargiguda of Jharsuguda district on Sunday, reports news agency ANI. The reason behind the attack is still unclear. However, a detailed investigation has been launched by the Laikera police in presence of Jharsuguda Superindent of Police Bikas Chandra Das into the matter. The 20-year-old accused, Prabin Dharua, who hails from the village has been arrested from the nearest jungle and the police are interrogating him. Also Read - BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Date: Class X Result to be Announced Today at 4 PM at bseodisha.nic.in; Direct Link to Download

According to the SP, the accused had reportedly stormed into Nayak's residence at around 11:30 am today. He then reportedly asked for Rs 100. After Nayak refused to give him Rs 100, Prabin Dharua attacked Nayak with an axe and fled the spot, he said. "Nayak, who was an environmentalist, had created a jungle in the village. There was some dispute relating to a pond and cutting trees with some villagers and a case is pending in Laikera police station in this regard. The police is investigating this angle also," said the SP.

Odisha | Sambalpur University former Vice-Chancellor Dhurba Raj Nayak murdered over Rs 100 "Accused barged into Nayak's house; on being refused to be given money, he attacked Nayak with axe & fled the spot. Deceased succumbed to injuries. Probe on," says Jharsuguda SP BC Das pic.twitter.com/RLhrRxHYg4 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

Nayak, who sustained critical injuries in the attack by the miscreant, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the district where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The SP further informed, “The youth entered the bedroom of the house. At that time, Nayak was not present at home. Later, when he confronted the youth for trespassing into the house, he attacked him.”

