New Delhi: In a shocking case of alcohol addiction leading a person to do horrific things, a man sold off his two-year-old daughter to a childless couple in Odisha's Jajpur district for Rs 5,000 so that he could buy booze, reported the Times of India. Rabindra Barik, grandfather of the missing child, said he sensed something was amiss when he asked his son Ramesh about the whereabouts of the youngest of his three children. Unable to find the child, he accosted Ramesh again, at which the latter confessed to have given her away for cash.

Last month, Ramesh allegedly assaulted his wife and drove her away from the house after she objected to his regular drinking. In a complaint registered at Binjharapur police station on Saturday, Rabindra accused his son of trafficking his granddaughter, the TOI report said.

He mentioned the girl had been sold off to one Mitu Jena of Hatasahi village. A police team rescued the girl from Jena's house and handed her over to the district unit of the Child Welfare Committee, police station in-charge Amarendra Dash said.