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Odisha SHOCKER: Mother kills minor daughters by throwing them into a well; father files FIR

Odisha SHOCKER: Mother kills minor daughters by throwing them into a well; father files FIR

Police identified the accused as Sanju Madiki, a resident of Sargidihi village.

Odisha SHOCKER: Mother kills minor daughters by throwing them into a well; father files FIR

Threw Daughters into Well and Returned Home: A shocking incident has surfaced from Odisha where a mother allegedly killed her two minor daughters by throwing them into a well in Sambalpur district. According to police, the incident took place in Sargidihi village on Friday when Sanju Madiki left her house with her two daughters – the elder daughter was six years old and the younger daughter was four months old. She took both the minors to a nearby well and threw them into the well and returned home like nothing had happened.

How The Incident Unfolded?

When the accused woman’s husband – James Madiki – noticed that both the children were missing, he asked Sanju about their whereabouts. After getting no response from his wife, James, along with other villagers, started searching for his daughters. During the search, the villagers found both the girls inside the well and pulled them out. Both minor girls were rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Villagers Were Shocked And Saddened

James, along with the villagers, searched the village and nearby places and found the girls inside the well. The tragic incident has left villagers shocked and saddened.

Father Lodged A Complaint

Following the tragedy, James reached the Mahulapali Police Station and filed a complaint. Cops lodged a case and started the investigation.

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According to Pradeep Kumar Dash, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Kuchinda, a police team initiated a detailed probe to know the actual reason behind the tragic incident.

Initial probe revealed that the mother allegedly took both daughters to a nearby farmland area and threw them into a well.

However, the investigation into the case is underway.

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