Bhubaneshwar: A 17-year-old girl on Monday succumbed to her burn injuries caused allegedly by a male classmate who set her on fire after she refused his advances.

On May 31, the accused, aged about 18, entered the girl’s house and poured petrol over her, setting her ablaze, News18 reported. He later fled the spot after he was sure that the girl was swallowed up in the fire.

The district hospital where the girl was initially rushed to, declared that she was suffering from 50 per cent burn injuries, the report said.

Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. There the girl breathed her last and passed away around 3 AM today.

“The upper half of the victim was badly burnt and her vital organs had suffered deep injuries. All efforts to save her failed,” a doctor told the leading news channel.

The girl, in her police statement, named the accused as responsible for setting her on fire as she had been rejecting his advances.

The police have registered a suo moto FIR in the case.

The girl was pursuing a diploma in engineering at a private college at Semiliguda in the southern Koraput district.