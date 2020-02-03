Kendrapara: In a chilling incident, a 21-year-old woman was set on fire reportedly by her in-laws after failing to get dowry in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Three of the five accused in the case were arrested on Monday.

The five accused are known to have tied the women to a cot and set her ablaze after sprinkling kerosene on her.

The woman was rescued by the neighbours. She is currently battling for life at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with 60 per cent burns.

The woman’s husband is currently employed as a plumber in Oman and was not involved in the crime, police said. Her parents-in-law and sister-in-law were at large since the incident on Saturday and they were arrested on Monday.

Two other accused – her another sister-in-law and her husband – are absconding. Quoting from the complaint filed in this regard, a police official said the woman was tortured for dowry by her in-laws since her marriage in June, 2018.

