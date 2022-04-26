Bhuvaneshwar: As the scorching heatwave continue to sweep Odisha as the mercury soared over 40 degrees, the Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday decided to shut down colleges and Anganwadi Centres in the state for five days. The authorities had earlier announced the closure of schools as the heatwave conditions remain unabated. The Anganwadi centres will be closed from Tuesday, while colleges and universities will remain shut from Wednesday.Also Read - Odisha Schools To Remain Closed Till April 30. Check Details

The High Education Department on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote, "In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG & PG) in all HEIs, coming under HED – shall remain suspended from 27.04.2022 to 2.05.2022."

Notably, the government has made it clear that the other activities of higher educational institutions (HEIs) such as examination, evaluation, administrative and research work shall continue as usual. Another notification issued by the Women and Child Development Department said it has decided to close all AWCs in Odisha from 26-30 April.

All government and private schools in Odisha will remain closed for the next five days, the School & Mass Education department informed. According to the department, the State government has taken the decision to close the educational institutions till April 30 in view of the ongoing scorching heat wave condition across the State.

“In view of the heat wave situation in the State, government after careful consideration have been pleased to suspend the classes of all educational institutions under S&ME Department i.e Government, Government aided and private managed (Odia & English medium) from 26.4.2022 to 30.4.2022 (except for examination which has already been scheduled by BSE & CHSE),” said Additional Secretary to Government, Dr. Pratap Kumar Mishra in a letter to all the concerned officials.