Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, a stray dog was seen running away with the corpse of a newborn baby on the premises of a government hospital in Bhadrak district. The disturbing incident happened in the district headquarters hospital in Bhadrak on Monday. According to reports, the stray dog was seen carrying the body of the baby in its mouth and running inside the hospital campus. After people present on the hospital campus chased after the dog, it gave up the body of the baby and fled the spot.

Eyewitnesses say that they saw the dog was holding the body of the newborn girl in its mouth and running on the hospital campus and after they chased the dog suspecting that the baby might be alive, the dog fled leaving the body on the spot.

They also expressed apprehension that if such incidents continue to happen on the hospital campus, how they will they bring their newborns for treatment in the hospital. Looking at the incident, they said that they have totally lost faith in the hospital.

However, it is yet to be ascertained under which circumstances the newborn’s body reached the hospital and how did the dog found the baby in the hospital. On the other hand, the hospital authorities claimed that it was a premature girl child. Moreover, the Bhadrak Town Police has launched a probe into the matter.

Bhadrak Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Santosh Kumar Patra told a news daily that the case looks like a premature foetus and it was lying on the hospital premises for some time. However, he added that he does not know under what circumstances and from where the body reached the campus. He also added that the hospital informed the police and an internal probe will also be conducted and action will be taken accordingly.

In another incident, bodies of two newborn babies were found dumped along roadside at Banarpal in Angul. However, the police seized the bodies and launched a probe into the matter.