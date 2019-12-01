New Delhi: Three minor girls were charred to death on Saturday while they were playing near a haystack that caught fire at Bijmara village in Kalahandi district of Odisha, stated a report.

Police have identified the minor girls who died in the fire accident. The deceased who were all aged between four and five years included twin sisters Deizy and Rosy, and another girl named Rachana Rout, stated news agency ANI.

Soon after the incident came to light, locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital named Koksara Community Health Centre. However, by the time the girls were rescued, they were reported to have already sustained around 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries. As their condition got worse, the victims were then transferred to another hospital in the Bhawanipatana district headquarters, added the report.

While they were still being shifted, one of girls passed away. Thereafter, the two other girls who were undergoing treatment at Bhawanipatana Hospital breathed their last while receiving their medical treatment, noted a doctor of the hospital. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Narayan De of Bhawanipatana Hospital said, “One of them was arrived dead while two others, who had sustained around 80 to 90 per cent of burn injuries. The two passed away half-an-hour after they were admitted to the hospital.” He also said that the after the post mortem procedure is done, the bodies of the victims will be handed over to their family members.

Note that this incident has been informed to the police soon after it took place.