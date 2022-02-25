Bhubaneshwar: With an aim to facilitate the safe evacuation of Odia diaspora stranded in Ukraine, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the state government will bear the expenses of transportation for bringing back students and workers from the war-torn country. Earlier the Chief Minister had spoken to Union Home Minister over the issue.Also Read - OnePlus Opens Its Biggest Experience Store In India - Watch Exclusive Video

According to an official release, the Chief Minister has also directed Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena to coordinate the return of the Odisha residents from Ukraine.

District magistrates were asked to collect information regarding students and workers stranded in Ukraine and coordinate with their family members in the eastern state.

The state government also set up a special assistance cell at the office of Odisha Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant at Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation and other agencies concerned.

The state government has issued emergency contact numbers for families of citizens stranded in Ukraine– 8527580245 (Mobile/ Whatsapp); 011- 23012751 (Land Line). Queries can also be mailed at – rc.odisha@gmail.com/ rescm-or@nic.in.

On Thursday, guardians of around 1,500 stranded students had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the safe evacuation of their wards.