Odisha to Get Metro Train Soon: Project Work To Start by End of 2023 | Read Full Plan Here

Bhubaneswar Metro Train Latest Update: The survey for the proposed project has been completed.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the metro rail project for ease of travelling for daily commuters and tourists.

Bhubaneswar: Commuters in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will soon enjoy metro services as the work for the much-awaited metro rail project is likely to start by the end of this year, State Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said on Friday. She sad this after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the project was held during the day.

Stating that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is engaged as a consultant, the minister said the DPR (detailed project report) is being prepared. “The construction work is likely to commence by the end of 2023. The chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the project,” she said.

She further added that the survey for the proposed project has been completed.

“The DPR, which is being prepared by the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, has reached its final stage and routes have been identified. Initially, the metro rail will run between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and later it will be extended to Jatni and Puri,” the department’s secretary G Mathi Vathanan.

Earlier, on April 1, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the metro rail project for ease of travelling for daily commuters and tourists.

“The project has been studied by various stakeholders and feasibility reports have been prepared. It will be predominantly based on elevated corridors and will be entirely funded by the state government,” Vathanan said.

After the metro services will be operational, it will reduce the time taken to cover 64 km between Puri and Bhubaneswar to less than 30 minutes.

Earlier it was reported that the first phase of the project would involve the construction of a metro train from Trisulia in Cuttack to the Biju Pattanail airport in Bhubaneshwar. And thn the metro will pass through various landmarks such as Patia, Nandankanan, Vani Vihar, and the railway station in the city.

