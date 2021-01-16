Coronavirus Vaccination Drive: The Odisha administration has decided to pause the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination for a day on Sunday to observe those who received the vaccine on Saturday. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To AIIMS Doctor Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Says 'Can't Wait'

“We want to observe those who took the vaccine. From Monday, the vaccination drive will continue till all 3.28 lakh health workers are inoculated,” said Pradipta Mohapatra, the additional chief secretary (health). Also Read - World's Largest Vaccination Drive Against COVID-19 Kicks Off in India | A Look at The Numbers

Odisha is the first state to announce a halt in the vaccination drive so far. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Odisha Withdraws Restrictions on Marriage Procession | Details Here

Odisha began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday at 161 session sites across the state, where 16,100 people were to be inoculated, officials said.

A 51-year-old frontline worker, Biranchi Naik at Capital Hospital became the person to be administered the jab around 11 am, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide rollout of the vaccination drive via video conferencing, they said.

During an interaction with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing, the first recipient, Naik said: “I got the shot about one hour ago and do not feel any substantial side effect. I am absolutely fine.”

Mohapatra said the early recipients were immediately taken to an observation room. Those to be vaccinated on Saturday include healthcare and anganwadi workers.

Mohapatra said the state government aims to complete the first phase of vaccination of 3.28 lakh people by January 25. “The state has so far received 1.93 lakh doses and expects more soon,” he added.

The inoculation drive will be halted on Sunday in order to observe the impact of the vaccines administered, an official said.

Another official said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will take feedback from two sites in Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh.

Patnaik will also interact with some other recipients at three sites, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)