Odisha To Have Direct Flight Services To Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to operate direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok. Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said IndiGo showed interest in the state government’s proposal to operate flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

“Planes having 186 seats will be operated and the expenditure will be borne by the state government. The revenue generated from ticket sales will be retained by the state government,” he said.

#Odisha Cabinet led by CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved bid for operation of direct flight to Dubai, Singapore & Bangkok. @IndiGo6E will operate direct flight on these routes which will make travel seamless & economical for the people of Odisha and Prabasi Odias. #OdishaOnTheMove pic.twitter.com/fPqA3HY1J2 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 27, 2022

International travellers from the state continue to depend on Kolkata or Delhi as there is no direct flight to any foreign destination from the city now. While the flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur introduced by AirAsia in 2017 were suspended prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, flight operation between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok was discontinued in 2019 after a year of service.

Earlier, the state government had reduced the VAT on aviation turbine fuel to zero per cent for direct international flights. The selected airline will have to commence flight operations within a period of 60 days from the issuance of the letter of award.