Odisha Train Accident Happened Due To Electronic Interlocking, Says Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the root cause of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore that killed 288 people have been identified.

The railway minister said the accident happened due to a "change in electronic interlocking". (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday visited the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore where 288 people died and said the root cause of the tragedy has been identified. Vaishnaw said the accident happened due to a “change in an electronic interlocking”.

“The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come. But we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said, according to a report by India Today.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw also said that the accident has nothing to do with the anti-collision system. “It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. This incident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking,” the Railway Minister told ANI.

Vaishnaw made the remark after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited Odisha’s Balasore train accident site on Saturday, questioned why the Centre’s ‘Kavach’ system was missing from the track of the collision.

“This is an entirely different issue, it involves point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking happened due to it. Whoever did it and how it happened will be found out after a proper investigation,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee who was the Railway Minister twice termed the incident the “biggest railway accident of the 21st century” and said that this would not have happened if Kavach system was present.

“Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway’s safety commission and they investigate and give a report…There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device (Kavach) been on the train, this would not have happened…The dead can’t be brought back but now our work is rescue operation and restoration of normalcy,” the West Bengal Chief Minister

The Railway Minister further said that the main focus is now to complete the restoration work by Wednesday morning. “The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

