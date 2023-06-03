Odisha Train Accident: With Gas Cutters, Sniffer Dogs, How Timely Rescue Operation Saved Many Lives

Home

Odisha Train Accident Latest Update: Soon after the train tragedy was reported in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday night, the rescue team reached the spot in no time and left no stone unturned to same lived from inside the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express. It was indeed a race against time to save as many lives as possible and the rescue team used gas-cutter torches and electric cutters and worked through the night to pull the survivors from the mangled remains of the train coaches.

Indian Army Joins Rescue Operation

Apart from this, the Indian Army also joined in and the Air Force positioned MI-17 helicopters for relief and rescue operations.

After the massive tragedy involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore district was reported, the death toll of which now gone up to 261, with many feared trapped in mangled coaches, the rescue personnel from several teams rushed to the spot.

Among the rescue teams, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire units and local police swiftly started rescuing the victims.

Gas-cutter, heavy cranes, sniffer dogs in rescue operation

With gas-cutter torches and electric cutters, the rescue teams worked throughout the night to pull out survivors and the dead from the three trains, news agency PTI reported. Moreover, huge cranes and bulldozers were also used in to raise a coach that had been buried under another wagon.

Along with gas-cutter and heavy cranes, sniffer dogs were also used for rescue operations to detect signs of survivors amid all the destructions.

Notably, the rescue operations at the train accident site continued for around 14 hours. “The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work,” Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told ANI.

Death Toll Rises to 261

The accident Friday night killed at least 261 people and injured more than 900, in one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

Giving details, officials said this coach was buried in the ground as another passenger wagon jumped rail on top of it, the death toll is expected to jump once this wagon is brought up.

“Only one bogie is left, which is severely damaged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead,” Odisha chief secretary PK Jena told Newspersons here Saturday.

Some 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel to rush the injured to hospitals.

Air force has sent two rescue helicopters with medical teams to evacuate critically injured passengers, officials said.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

