Coromandel Express Accident LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 233, 900 Injured; CM Patnaik Orders State Mourning

Coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah train derailed near Bahanaga Baazar, Balasore. The derailed coaches then collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express.

Updated: June 3, 2023 7:02 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Balasore: Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train, in Balasore district, Friday evening, June 2, 2023, (PTI Photo) (PTI06_02_2023_000266B)

Coromandel express accident live Updates: More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. “Death toll rises to 233 in the Balasore Train Accident,” Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena tweeted. The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in the recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day’s mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day.The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

Live Updates

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Indian Railways cancels 18 trains, 7 diverted after the horrific incident, check details

    IRCTC: List of cancelled trains- “12837 Howrah-Puri Express; 12863 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Express; 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail; 12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express; 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express; 02837 Santragachi-Puri Special; 22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express, 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore, all trains intended to commence their journey on Friday (June 2) are cancelled.”

    12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar; 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah; 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri; 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah; 12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri; 12821 ShalimarPuri Dhauli Express from Shalimar; 12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri; 12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi; 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri; 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandel Express from Chennai trains which were intended to commence their journey on June 3 (Saturday) have also been cancelled.

    IRCTC: List of trains diverted- The following trains will be diverted via Tatanagar as per the official press release. 22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express; 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express; 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express; 22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on June 2 will be diverted via Tatanagar.

    12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi commenced the journey on June 1 and will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.

    18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh began its journey on June 1 and will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.

    12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on June 3 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli.

    08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special from Jaleswar on June 3 will originate from Bhadrak instead of Jaleswar, according to the latest official bulletin.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha’s Balasore. Rescue operations underway

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Coromandel Express Accident Helpline numbers

    The helpline numbers are: Howrah – 033-26382217, Kharagpur – 8972073925 & 9332392339, Balasore – 8249591559 & 7978418322, Shalimar – 9903370746, Santragachi – 8109289460 & 8340649469, Bhadrak – 7894099579 & 9337116373, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road – 9676974398, Cuttack – 8455889917, Bhubaneswar – 06742534027, Khurda Road – 6370108046 & 06742492245.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Coromandel Express Accident LIVE: Several bodies trapped under debris, rescue operations ongoing

    Several bodies are still trapped under the debris of train coaches after the accident on Friday. As of now, bodies of passengers are being recovered from the part where the Coromandel Express collided with the goods train. Army officials have joined the rescue operation in Odisha’s Balasore.

