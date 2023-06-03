Home

Coromandel Express Accident LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 233, 900 Injured; CM Patnaik Orders State Mourning

Coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah train derailed near Bahanaga Baazar, Balasore. The derailed coaches then collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express.

Balasore: Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train, in Balasore district, Friday evening, June 2, 2023, (PTI Photo) (PTI06_02_2023_000266B)

Coromandel express accident live Updates: More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. “Death toll rises to 233 in the Balasore Train Accident,” Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena tweeted. The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in the recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day’s mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day.The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

