Odisha Train Accident: Love Poems, Toys, Sketches Found Strewn on Tracks of Accident Site

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the deadly accident.

New Delhi: The horrific Odisha train accident on Friday, which claimed over 270 lives, has left the entire nation in mourning. The collision involving three trains happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Billed as one of the worst train collisions in Indian railway history, the train accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the deadly accident.

The magnitude of the devastation can be understood with a fact that the entire rescue operation took over 48 hours. Scattered sheets of paper, with poems in Bengali professing love, were strewn on the tracks beside a mangled coach of the Coromandel Express as rescuers rummaged through belongings of the victims at the rail mishap site, less than 48 hours after the train crash.

The jottings on torn pages of a diary with sketches of elephants, fish and sun on the other side, were probably written during the leisure time of a passenger whose identity is not known as yet.

“Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy” (scattered clouds lead to light rains, (while) love blossoms from the little tales we hear),” the handwritten poem said.

Photographs of these pages have gone viral on social media.

Another half finished poem which was on another loose page said “Bhalobeshei toke chai sarakhhon, achis tui moner sathe …”(With love I need you at all times, you are there in my mind at all time …)

Netizens commented that these were “heart rending”, and showed how “life was unpredictable”.

Till now no one has come forward to claim the poems or relationship with the poet, whose fate too is unknown, local police officers said.

