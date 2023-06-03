Home

Odisha Train Accident: Centre Issues Advisory to Airlines to Monitor Any Abnormal Surge In Airfares

In response to the tragic train mishap, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued an advisory to airlines today, directing them to monitor and prevent any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in Odisha.

Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an advisory to airlines.

Over 280 people were killed and more than 740 were injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening in Odisha’s Balasore. The major rail accident involved two express trains, the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, as well as a goods train.

The Ministry also stated that airlines may cancel or reschedule flights related to the incident without imposing penal charges.

Ministry of Civil Aviation sends an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of Odisha in view of #OdishaTrainMishap: Ministry of Civil Aviation Further, any cancellation and rescheduling of flights due to the… — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Currently, rescue operations are underway, and injured individuals have been transported to hospitals in Balasore. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site near Balasore and emphasized that those found responsible for the incident will face strict punishment. He was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the details of the train mishap.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the ongoing relief efforts and interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces, and railway officials.

Approximately 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and fell onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of its own coaches. Additionally, a goods train was also involved in the accident. According to updates from the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner’s office, 17 coaches from the two trains derailed and suffered severe damage.

Railways Plans to Adopt Anti-Collision Kavach System on Busy Routes

In the wake of this major train crash in the country’s history, the government plans to expedite the installation of the Kavach collision avoidance technology. The Indian Railways-developed Kavach system is equipped with radio and GPS technology, which is used to prevent accidents. The system has already been successfully implemented in a few track segments, and the government has decided to deploy it across the entire railway network.

The train accident in Odisha has brought renewed attention to train safety technologies. However, Minister Vaishnaw stated that the cause of the horrific train accident will be determined after a thorough investigation, and the government will establish a high-level inquiry.

