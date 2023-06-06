Home

Days After Odisha Train Tragedy, Over 100 Bodies Remain Unidentified

Even as over 100 bodies are yet to be identified in the Balasore train accident, the Odisha government ha started conducting DNA sampling in certain doubtful cases before handing over the mortal remains to genuine relatives.

People from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are arriving in Bhubaneshwar in search of their relatives. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Distraught family members of victims of Balasore train accident in Odisha that killed 275 people are still trying to identify the bodies of their relatives. Officials said over 100 bodies are yet to be identified. Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that over 1,000 people were injured in the tragedy around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

“About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified,” Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Helpdesk And Control Room Launched At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

A helpdesk and control room has been established by the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, near the mortuary, with the aim of identifying the deceased victims of the Balasore train accident. A maximum of 123 dead bodies are kept in the AIIMS mortuary, the official said.

“Corpses are also kept in other medical colleges in Bhubaneshwar for identification. 43 bodies were dispatched from AIIMS on Monday. A total of 62 bodies were sent to various locations from six mortuaries in Bhubaneshwar,” Bhubaneshwar Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi said.

People from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are arriving in Bhubaneshwar in search of their relatives. The triple train accident in Balasore occurred on Friday evening, resulting in the unfortunate death of at least 275 people. In the accident, more than 1,000 were injured that took place near the Bahanaga Bazar area on June 2.

In order to authenticate the identification of bodies and keep fake claimants at bay, the Odisha government started conducting DNA sampling in certain doubtful cases before handing over the mortal remains to genuine relatives. The decision was taken after two different families from Bihar’s Bhagalpur claimed one body as that of their relative. The body was beyond recognition, being severely mutilated and face disfigured.

Odisha Train Accident: Check Helpline Numbers

Bhadrak: 7894099579, 9447116373

Cuttack: 8455889917

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9676974398

Bhubaneswar: 06742534027

Brahmapur: 89173887241

Khurda Road: 6370108046, 06742492245

Balugaon: 9937732169

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Palasa: 8978881006

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Santragachi Helpline Number: 8109289460, 8340649469

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

Chennai Helpline Number: 044- 25330952

