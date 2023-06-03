Home

News

India

‘Saw Families Crushed Away’: Survivor Recounts Odisha Triple Train Tragedy

‘Saw Families Crushed Away’: Survivor Recounts Odisha Triple Train Tragedy

The massive crash and pile up of derailed bogies were a scene of death and destruction with hundreds of people either killed or injured.

Balasore: Locals, security personnel and NDRF at the site where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_03_2023_000002B)

New Delhi: A passenger, who claimed to have survived the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, put out a Twitter thread mentioning the details of the fateful Coromandel Express accident. He said that he have personally seen more than 200-250 deaths and and a bloodbath on the train tracks.

“As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident-related incident,” he tweeted, detailing “initial impressions” on what went down.

You may like to read

Three general coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express are completely damaged and derailed, the Twitter user named Anubhav Das said, adding that almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express including General, Sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are “completely damaged”.

Trending Now

“Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences,” he said.

damaged. Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget.

God help the families. My condolences. n/n — Anubhav Das (@anubhav2das) June 2, 2023

Another eyewitness said he was almost crushed under 10 to 15 people before he found a way out of the derailed coach he was in. Once out, he noticed he was surrounded by bodies with severed limbs and smashed faces. The massive crash and pile up of derailed bogies were a scene of death and destruction with hundreds of people either killed or injured.

“I was a bit sleepy, so I was sleeping when the train overturned. After the train derailed, I woke up and then 10-15 people fell on top of me. I was stuck under them. I am feeling a lot of pain in my hand, and on the back of my neck,” a man, whose identity could not be confirmed, told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: A passenger who was in one of the derailed trains tells about the moment when the horrific train accident took place leaving hundreds injured so far. pic.twitter.com/z9MWc0T5mA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Another eyewitness, who was in the train, said, “I went to the washroom and when I came out, I saw that the whole train was tilted and I could not balance myself. I felt like I would fall. Everyone had fallen and many of them were piled up on top of each other. I could not understand anything and my mind stopped working. We came out (from the train) and now we are going to Cuttack by road.”

Compensation Announced

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced compensation for the bereaved/injured which is as follows:

Rs. 10 Lakh in case of death

Rs. 2 Lakh towards grievous injuries

Rs. 50,000 for minor injuries

While talking to ANI, Vaishnaw stated, “I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened…it is important to get to the root cause.”

The derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express, which runs from Shalimar in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, still have a large number of people trapped and the rescue operations are underway.

[videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Cuttack_DCP_on_Odisha_train_mishap_03_Jun.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Cuttack_DCP_on_Odisha_train_mishap_03_Jun.mp4/Cuttack_DCP_on_Odisha_train_mishap_03_Jun.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Cuttack_DCP_on_Odisha_train_mishap_03_Jun.mp4/screenshot/00000002.jpg”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES