Odisha Train Tragedy: Amid Rumours, Odisha Police Issues Stern Warning Against Creating Communal Unrest

The Odisha police also warned that severe legal action will be initiated against those found trying to create communal disharmony by spreading any rumor.

Balasore: Locals, security personnel and NDRF at the site where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_03_2023_000002B)

Odisha Train Tragedy: The Odisha Police Department on Sunday issued a warning against those who are trying to give “communal colour” to the Balasore triple train accident that claimed more than 250 lives. The Odisha police also warned that severe legal action will be initiated against those found trying to create communal disharmony by spreading any rumor. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Odisha police wrote, “It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving a communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.”

It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate. Investigation by the GRP, Odisha into the cause and all other aspects of the accident is going on. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023

“We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours,” the Odisha Police Department tweeted.

Odisha Triple Train Tragedy: Death Toll

The Balasore train accident, where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved, has claimed 275 lives so far and left over 1,000 people injured.

Odisha Triple Train Tragedy: Plea in Supreme Court

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for setting up an inquiry commission headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the cause of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district. The plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also sought directions to the Centre to immediately set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the apex court and consisting of technical members to analyse and review the risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening Railway safety mechanism and submit its report to the court.

