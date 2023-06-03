ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: IRCTC Cancels 49 Trains, 38 Diverted After Coromandel Express Derail At Balasore
live

Odisha Train Tragedy: IRCTC Cancels 49 Trains, 38 Diverted After Coromandel Express Derail At Balasore

Authorities have urged passengers to check the status of their train before travelling by visiting the Indian Railways website or by calling the Indian Railways helpline number.

Published: June 3, 2023 12:04 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Odisha Train Tragedy: IRCTC Cancels 49 Trains, 38 Diverted After Coromandel Express Derail At Balasore
Chennai: Passengers at Central Railway Station after several trains were cancelled following an accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore, in Chennai, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI06_03_2023_000065B)

Odisha Train Tragedy IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several long distance trains in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. Over 230 people have lost their lives and around 900 have been injured in the horrific train crash. Authorities have urged passengers to check the status of their train before travelling by visiting the Indian Railways website i.e. https://www.irctchelp.in/or by calling the Indian Railways helpline number.

Odisha Train Tragedy IRCTC Update

Live Updates

  • 12:10 PM IST

    List of Partially Cancelled Trains on 03/06/2023

    Train No.06382 Kolar – Bengaluru Cant JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 Will be partially cancelled between Baiyyappanahalli – Bengaluru Cant. and it will be diverted to Banaswadi.

    Train No.06381 Bengaluru Cant.- Kolar JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 Will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cant. –Baiyyappanahalli and it will be originated from Banaswadi.

    Train No.06387 KSR Bengaluru- Kolar JCO     01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 Will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru –Baiyyappanahalli and it will be originated from Banaswadi.

    Train No.06388 Kolar – Bengaluru Cant. JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 Will be partially cancelled between Baiyyappanahalli – Bengaluru Cant. and it will be diverted to Banaswadi.

    Train No.12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Exp JCO 05.05.2023 to 04.09.2023 will be short terminated at Dibrugarh instead of Dibrugarh Town and remain partially cancelled between Chaulkhow and Dibrugarh Town.12423 Dibrugarh Town – New Delhi Rajdhani

    Express JCO 07.05.2023 to 06.09.2023 will originate from Dibrugarh and remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh Town and Chaulkhow.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    List of fully cancelled trains June 3

    Cancellation of Trains due to Derailment of Trains in Kharagpur Division

    Train No.12837 Howrah – Puri Superfast Express JCO 02.06.2023

    Train No.12863 Howrah – SMVB Superfast Express JCO 02.06.2023

    Train No.12839 Howrah – Chennai Mail JCO 02.06.2023

    Train No.12895 Shalimar – Puri Superfast Express JCO 02.06.2023

    Train No.20831 Shalimar – Sambalpur Express JCO 02.06.2023

    Train No.02837 Santragachi – Puri Special Express JCO on 02.06.2023

    Train No.22201 Sealdah – Puri Duronto Express JCO 02.06.2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.