Odisha Train Tragedy: IRCTC Cancels 49 Trains, 38 Diverted After Coromandel Express Derail At Balasore

Authorities have urged passengers to check the status of their train before travelling by visiting the Indian Railways website or by calling the Indian Railways helpline number.

Chennai: Passengers at Central Railway Station after several trains were cancelled following an accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore, in Chennai, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI06_03_2023_000065B)

Odisha Train Tragedy IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several long distance trains in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. Over 230 people have lost their lives and around 900 have been injured in the horrific train crash. Authorities have urged passengers to check the status of their train before travelling by visiting the Indian Railways website i.e. https://www.irctchelp.in/or by calling the Indian Railways helpline number.

