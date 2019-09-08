Bhubaneswar: While several cases of hefty fine surfaced after the implementation of the new traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, the latest case of a truck driver can be the highest amount of penalty imposed.

A truck driver in Sambalpur district of Odisha was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating several traffic rules last week.

The picture of the challan went viral after Ashok Jadav, the truck driver, was fined Rs 86,500 on September 3.

He was penalised for allowing an unauthorised person to drive (Rs 5,000), driving without a licence (Rs 5,000), overloading with an excess of 18 tonnes (Rs 56,000), carrying over dimension projections (Rs 20,000) and general offence (Rs 500).

The driver finally paid Rs 70,000 after negotiating with the authorities for more than five hours.

The truck was loaded with a JCB machine and it was on its way to Chhattisgarh from Talcher town of Angul district when it was intercepted by officials in Sambalpur.

On September 4, an auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was subjected to a fine of Rs 47,500 for violating various traffic rules.

The auto-driver was given a hefty challan receipt for drunk driving and for not carrying the necessary documents including the driving licence, vehicle insurance and the pollution under control (PUC) certificate.