Bhubaneswar: Prices of vegetables such as cucumber and brinjal have sky-rocketed in the markets of Bhubaneswar as several districts of Odisha have been affected by severe flood, leading to crop damage and supply chain disruption.

In Bhubaneswar, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 25 per kg, but now the prices have gone up by around five bucks from a week ago. The vegetable vendors were selling cucumber at around Rs 40 a kg, while the price of brinjal increased to Rs 60 a kg.

Vegetables were available at Rs 40/kg

Pointed gourd was available at Rs 40/kg. Prices of capsicum, lady's finger, ridge and bitter gourd, potato and onion have also soared, the vendors said.

A vegetable seller told PTI that the cost of food items that were being imported from states like Andhra Pradesh remained stable, but the prices of essentials produced locally went up due to the flood.

Rain disrupts supply chain

He also mentioned that the supply chain from Athagarh and Banki areas of Cuttack, which is a major hub for vegetable production, was badly affected as the Mahanadi river was in spate following incessant rain.

Seasonal vegetables and crops were damaged as swathes of agricultural fields were inundated by the floodwater. Around 4 lakh people are marooned across 12 districts, including Cuttack.

Fresh flood threat looms large

In the meantime, officials said fresh flood threat looms over northern Odisha as many parts in the region were pounded by heavy rain on Friday night, following which many rivers might have swollen.

Odisha is already reeling under flood in the Mahanadi river system with around 4 lakh people marooned in 500 villages.

Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani and Salandi are under the scanner as Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj received heavy rain on the previous night, Odisha Water Resources Chief Engineer B K Mishra said on Saturday.

The deep depression that triggered the heavy rain will remain active for the next 24 hours before weakening gradually, the IMD said.

The weatherman said that two stations in Odisha received extremely heavy rainfall while 27 others got very heavy downpour, and 49 stations received heavy rainfall on Friday night.

Only 2.91 lakh cusecs of water was discharged through 16 gates at Hirakud reservoir and 1.9 lakh cusecs of water entered the dam at noon on Saturday. The water level in the reservoir stood at 620.47 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

Orange alert issued for several districts

The IMD issued an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20 cm at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur and Balangir districts over the next 24 hours.

Similarly, it issued a yellow warning, predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Dhenkanal districts.

