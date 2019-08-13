Bhubaneswar: Villagers here in Keonjhar district of Odisha have shifted atop a tree after their houses were damaged by wild elephants, reported ANI on Tuesday. Sudya Mahakud, one such resident of Kusumita village, is living on a temporary structure atop a tree.

Sadar Range officer of Keonjhar forest department said, “We are trying our best to compensate him. Necessary paperwork is being done.”

He said, “We also talked to him and made him understand. He has now returned to the village. A squad has been formed by forest dept to track the movement of elephants.”

Reports say Sudya isn’t the only one as a herd comprising ten elephants has been roaming the area. As per the elephant census, the district has around 50 elephants but about 150 elephants are running amok. Four persons have died while around 50 houses have been damaged by elephants in the last two months.

To escape from wild elephants, people have constructed wooden platform atop trees in Sadar, Champua, Joda, Barbil and Ghatagoan blocks of the district.

The Keonjhar district administration has formed a trackers’ teams comprising 100 personnel to tackle the issue. “Villagers are given information about elephant movement in advance so that they can take precautions,” Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer Santosh Joshi said.