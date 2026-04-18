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Odisha weather alert: Several schools closed due to intense heat, temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius, IMD issues alert

Odisha weather alert: Several schools closed due to intense heat, temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius, IMD issues alert

Odisha Weather News: Severe heatwave continues to grip Odisha, with the weather department warning of a further rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Odisha weather alert: Several schools closed due to intense heat, temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius, IMD issues alert

The heatwave in Odisha continues to intensify. The Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures will rise further in the coming days and conditions could become unbearable.

The scorching heat and hot winds will bring no respite not only during the day but also at night. Western Odisha will be particularly affected by the heat, while coastal areas will experience increased humidity.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius daily. Anticipating a severe heat wave, all educational institutions in Balangir and Kalahandi districts have been closed for three days, while a four-day holiday has been declared in Sonepur.

The situation remained critical until April 19.

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According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, on April 18, the temperature in Titlagarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda may reach 45 degrees. Whereas in Balangir, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna it is likely to be 44 degrees and in Sonepur, Nuapada, Boudh and Bargarh it is likely to be 43 degrees.

Conditions will remain severe on April 19. Temperatures could reach 45 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Nuapada, while Balangir, Bhawanipatna, and Sundargarh are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Boudh, Sonepur, and Bargarh could hover around 43 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning for April 20 and 21, stating that temperatures in most areas of western Odisha will remain between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius. Therefore, people have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

“In view of the prevailing heat wave condition and Red Warning issued for Kalahandi district by the IMD, and keeping in mind the health of students, teachers and staff, all schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed from April 18 to April 21,” a notification issued by Kalahandi Collector Sachin Pawar said.

However, supplementary examinations for Classes 5 and 8 will be conducted between 7 am and 9 am, with provisions for light food such as fruits and biscuits for examinees, officials said.

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