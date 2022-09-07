Bhubaneswar: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from September 9-11 in the state as a cyclonic circulation formed on Wednesday over east central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. “Low-pressure area to be formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted from September 9-11 in the state,” said Umashankar Das, IMD Scientist, Bhubaneswar.Also Read - Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Other Areas

"There might be a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea," added Umashankar Das, IMD Scientist, Bhubaneswar.