Odisha Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the depression formed over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered about 200 km east-southeast of Balasore and 130 km east-southeast of Digha. It also added that the deep depression could cross the coast between Balasore and Sagar Islands by Friday evening. In the wake of this development, the Odisha government has issued high alert in coastal districts of the state.Also Read - HP Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorms During Next 2-3 Hrs | Details Inside

The IMD said after making landfall, the deep depression would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually. Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas, IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains likely Over Next 24 hours

Depression over Northwest & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered about 200 km east-southeast of Balasore and 130 km east-southeast of Digha at 1130 IST of today. To cross the coast b/w Balasore & Sagar Islands by today evening: IMD pic.twitter.com/MGXjgm3Wwg — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Also Read - Odisha Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 7 Districts, Flood Alert Issued For Mahanadi

Heavy rainfall expected at most places

Under the influence of the depression, rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over North Odisha. Moreover, rainfall is also likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over South Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on August 19.

The IMD said rainfall will be witnessed at most places on August 20 as well with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Northwest Odisha, Jharkhand and Vidarbha. Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over remaining parts of Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and West Madhya Pradesh.

Rain could further worsen flood situation

In Odisha, the fresh spell of rain could further worsen the flood situation in Mahanadi basin area, and the state government has asked the district administrations to provide assistance to the people in the affected areas, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

Under the impact of the depression, a third in the fortnight, heavy rains triggered a flood in Jagatsinghpur, and some areas in Subarnarekha basin in the northern region, a revenue department official said. Jagatsinghpur district recorded 107 mm of overnight rainfall, as per the weather department.

The low-pressure area over northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and concentrated into a depression, centred about 310 km east-southeast of Balasore, it said.

Red alert issued in Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj districts:

In view of the forecast, the Odisha government asked the districts to closely monitor the situation. A red alert of extremely heavy rain has been issued for parts of Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts.

The rains may cause water levels in rivers to rise, flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses, officials said.

Orange alert issued for 12 districts

An orange alert has been issued for 12 districts, including Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul. Yellow warning has been issued for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, and Puri. Fisherfolks have been warned not to venture into the sea till Saturday.

Efforts are on to maintain the water level within 8 lakh cusec at Mundali barrage near Cuttack, he said, adding that steps are being taken to regulate flood in Subarnarekha and Budhabalang rivers in north Odisha.